The Los Angeles Clippers are poised to sign guard Joshua Primo to a two-way contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Primo, 20, was drafted as the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs, but was released from the team after only a single season following allegations that he exposed himself to multiple women.

Among the women to come forward was Dr. Hillary Cauthen, the team’s sports psychologist, who accused Primo of repeatedly exposing himself to her during therapy sessions.

Those allegations led to Cauthen filing a lawsuit against Primo and the Spurs, alleging that the team did not do enough to protect her from the misconduct.

That lawsuit was eventually settled out of court, according to the New York Times.

Joshua Primo of the San Antonio Spurs pictured during the third quarter against the Miami Heat on February 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Primo was released from the Spurs after allegations surfaced that he exposed himself to multiple women. (Getty Images)

On Friday, the NBA announced Primo, who was still without a team, would be suspended for four games without pay for “conduct detrimental to the league.”

Hours after the suspension was announced, Wojnarowski said in a post that the Clippers intended to sign Primo to a two-way deal, meaning he will split his time between the senior team and their G League affiliate in Ontario.

An investigation by the league determined that Primo engaged in inappropriate behavior by exposing himself to women, although Primo insisted any indecent exposure was strictly unintentional.

“The league did not find evidence he engaged in any sexual or other misconduct apart from these brief exposures,” the NBA said in his suspension notice.

At the time of his release last year, Primo released a statement in which he said he was undergoing therapy for address “previous trauma.”

Wojnarowski said Primo was still receiving ongoing therapy and that the Clippers felt comfortable enough with his progress and the conclusion of the NBA’s investigation to give him the opportunity to play for the franchise.

Primo played one season of NCAA basketball, playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide before being drafted somewhat surprisingly by the Spurs. In his lone year in the NBA, Primo averaged 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 37.2% from the field.