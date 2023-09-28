The progress that two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard has made during the off-season is promising for the Los Angeles Clippers as they head into training camp next Tuesday.

A year ago, Leonard came back from ACL surgery and helped lead the team into the playoffs. After dropping 38 points on the Phoenix Suns in game one, Leonard tore his meniscus late in game two and would miss the rest of the series.

The Clippers were eliminated in five games.

KTLA’s David Pingalore spoke with Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank, who says the team, including Leonard, is healthy and ready to contend for a title.