LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 14 points and seven rebounds in his first game in 16 months, and the Los Angeles Clippers opened a season of sky-high expectations with a 103-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Paul George scored 15 points and John Wall added 15 in his debut for the Clippers, who held on down the stretch to beat their more pedigreed Los Angeles rivals for the eighth consecutive time.

Leonard came off the bench for the first time since 2013 and played 21 minutes in his first game since he tore a ligament in his right knee in a playoff game in June 2021. The two-time NBA Finals MVP decided to ease back in a temporary reserve role after missing all of last season while recovering from surgery.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, center, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, left, and guard Paul George defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, right, celebrates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James tosses powder in the air prior to an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Norman Powell, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Clippers’ high hopes for their first championship rest largely on Leonard’s ability to return to elite form. They failed to get out of the play-in last spring without Leonard and with only 31 games from George, but both are healthy now alongside five-time All-Star Wall, who provided an immediate spark.

Anthony Davis scored 25 points despite apparently having reduced mobility after a mid-game fall, while LeBron James had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the 20th home opener of his career. Lonnie Walker scored 26 points.

The Lakers dropped to 0-2, but still rallied from two large deficits and kept it close into the final minute despite nightmare shooting performances from Russell Westbrook (0 for 11) and fellow point guards Patrick Beverley (1 for 7) and Kendrick Nunn (0 for 7) in their Lakers home debuts. The Lakers went 9 for 45 on 3-pointers overall.

Westbrook again struggled on offense, but made several impressive defensive plays while guarding Leonard down the stretch.

The oft-injured Davis gave fans a fright when he crashed to the floor after being undercut in the third quarter. He got up and went to the tunnel to stretch, but returned a few minutes later.

The Clippers broke open a close game immediately after Davis left the floor, eventually scoring 17 consecutive points in less than three minutes. But the Lakers erased that 15-point deficit with a 24-7 run, even taking the lead with 8:01 to play on an alley-oop from Austin Reaves to Walker.