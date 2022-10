Los Angeles Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) goes up for a lay up against Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Ontario, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Los Angeles Clippers forward Moussa Diabate (25) dunks against Denver Nuggets forward Jack White (10) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Ontario, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) drives past Denver Nuggets forward Jack White (10) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Ontario, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) drives between Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith (14) and forward Vlatko Cancar (31) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Ontario, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) shoots between Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) and guard Christian Braun (0) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Ontario, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Los Angeles Clippers forward Moussa Diabate (25) dunks against Denver Nuggets forward Jack White (10) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Ontario, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The Nuggets defeat the Clippers, 126-115. Ish Smith had 15 points, four rebounds and eight assists, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 14 points for the Nuggets in the victory. Norman Powell tallied a game-high 34 points for the Clippers in a losing effort. The Nuggets improve to 2-2 in the NBA Preseason, while the Clippers fall to 2-2.