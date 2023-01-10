The Los Angeles Clippers have been honored by the National Basketball Association for its innovative ClipperVision streaming service which debuted early this season.

During the league’s annual Sales & Marketing Meeting in Miami, the Clippers were chosen to receive the NBA Team Innovation of the Year Award. The award recognizes teams for creating and executing unique ideas “with the potential to positively impact the business.”

The award is centered around the team’s newly launched ClipperVision streaming technology which offers fans several unique and original ways to watch Clippers games.

It’s the first direct-to-consumer streaming platform to be launched by a team, the NBA says.

ClipperVision launched in the fall and allows viewers to choose between six different streaming options, including an augmented reality stream and BallerVision, which features rotating commentary from celebrities and Clipper greats, including by Baron Davis, Jamal Crawford and owner Steve Ballmer.

ClipperVision also includes game streams in Spanish and Korean, which the league says is a first of its kind offering.

“Through this 21st Century approach to sports programming, the team has given fans a single platform to access a lineup of live games, and reduce confusion created by blackouts,” the league wrote in announcing the awards.

All 30 teams were invited to submit a nomination in each category of awards. The annual awards meeting aims to recognize innovative leaders across the league. Team and league executives select the winners for each category.

The reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors received the NBA Team of the Year Award, as well as the the NBA Inclusion Innovation Award.

For more on the awards, click here.

“The 2022 NBA Sales & Marketing Award recipients represent the very best in sports for leadership, innovation, inclusion, and fan engagement,” said Amy Brooks, NBA President, Team Marketing & Business Operations and Chief Innovation Officer. “The achievements of these winners continue to set the standard across the sports industry and illustrate the ability of our teams to stay connected to our fans in innovative ways, which have grown our game worldwide.”

You can currently subscribe to ClipperVision for $149.99 for the remainder of the season.