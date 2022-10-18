The Los Angeles Clippers have sky-high hopes of winning the franchise’s first championship now that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are fully healthy. The duo heads into their fourth year together in Los Angeles. The Clippers also added five-time All-Star guard John Wall over the summer. The team’s younger players got valuable experience while Leonard sat out last season rehabbing from surgery to repair a partially torn ACL and George was sidelined with an elbow injury.’

KTLA’s David Pingalore sat down with Clippers forward Paul George to discuss his expectations for the 2022-2023 season.