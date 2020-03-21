Construction on Rams stadium in Inglewood to continue during ‘stay home’ order

Construction on SoFi stadium in Inglewood is continuing because the work is exempt from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order that all Californians stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, officials said.

The new, 70,000-seat home of the Rams and Chargers is set to open in late July and has an estimated cost of $5 billion, making it the priciest venue in NFL history.

Representatives of the project provided a letter sent by Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. to County Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Friday in which Butts wrote that, based on the city’s understanding of the governor’s order, as well as a similar mandate issued by L.A. County officials, neither apply to Inglewood public construction efforts. Those include infrastructure related to the stadium, as well as the stadium itself, he wrote.

“The State order is intended to ‘establish consistency across the State’ and provides for the ‘continuity of operation of the federal critical infrastructure sectors, critical government services, schools, childcare, and construction, including housing construction,’ ” Butts wrote.

