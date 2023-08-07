A five-time NBA champion is taking the helm of a local high school basketball team.

Derek Fisher, who won all five of his championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, also played for the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks during his 18-season career in the NBA.

Fisher also served as the head coach of the New York Knicks from 2014-2016 and most recently served as the head coach of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks from 2019-2022.

According to a release from the school, Fisher was coaching eighth graders at Heritage Christian School this past year.

“My family and I are thankful and grateful for this opportunity to join the Crespi Family,” Fisher said. “Coaching and teaching is a true passion and I look forward to continuing this focus on the next generation of young student-athletes.”

Brian Bilek, Crespi Director of Athletics, thanked the community for providing input in the process that ultimately led to Fisher’s hiring. Bilek described Fisher as a coach who is “committed to the holistic development of student-athletes.”

“Crespi Basketball now prepares to boldly enter a new era under Coach Fisher’s leadership with a program poised to continue its tradition of excellence,” Bilek said.

Another five-time champion ex-Laker, Michael Cooper, has also found success as a high school and women’s basketball coach. Cooper, who currently serves as the head coach for the Culver City High School basketball team, was head coach of the Sparks from 2000-2004 and served as the head coach of the University of Southern California’s women’s basketball team from 2009-2013.