The two best high school football teams in the Golden State are located right here in Southern California, and they met head-to-head on the gridiron Friday night.

Thousands were in attendance Friday night at St. John Bosco High School’s Panish Family Stadium to watch the Braves take on the Mater Dei High School Monarchs in what has become one of the most riveting high school football games in the country.

Fans of St. John Bosco – the nation’s ninth-highest ranked high school football team – were out voicing their support well before kickoff.

“It’s the biggest game of the year,” said Larry James, a St. John Bosco fan. “It’s the best game in Southern California, it’s the best game in the country and Bosco is the best team in the country.”

Mater Dei fans weren’t shy about voicing their support for the nation’s top-ranked high school football team.

“It’s become a phenomenon [over] the last ten, 15 years,” said Mater Dei supporter Aaron Fogelsong. “It’s become the game everyone wants to see.”

With so much at stake, coaches of both teams are just as enthusiastic about the matchup as the players are.

“I don’t think there’s anything better than Southern California football to be honest,” said Mater Dei Head Coach Frank McManus. “It’s been like that for the last ten plus years.”

“You got two of the best teams in the country going at it toe-to-toe in a league matchup,” said St. John Bosco Head Coach Jason Negro. “This will ultimately determine seeding for the playoffs.”

Bosco handed Mater Dei a stunning loss on Friday night, with the Braves shutting the number one ranked Monarchs out by a score of 28-0.

Game highlights can be viewed in the video player below: