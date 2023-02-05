Disgruntled superstar point guard Kyrie Irving has a new home, but it’s not in California.

The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to trade Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for a package that includes a first and multiple second round picks, guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Dorian Finney-Smith, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Mavericks will also receive forward Markieff Morris in the deal.

Irving requested a trade from the Nets earlier this week after his camp and the franchise were unable to come to terms on an extension.

It was the latest incident in a tumultuous saga of Irving in New York. The point guard was suspended for multiple games earlier this season after sharing a link to an anti-semitic film on his social media pages. The Nets suspended him without direction from the team for his “failure to disavow” the antisemitic messages featured in the film.

Eventually, after less than a month, Irving returned to the team and performed at an All-NBA level, even being named as a started in this month’s All Star game. He was tasked with taking a larger role in the team following a multiweek injury to superstar teammate (and close personal friend) Kevin Durant.

Irving also missed a large portion of the previous NBA season after refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19, which made him ineligible to play in home games due to New York City regulations.

Despite the drama and baggage that has become part of the Kyrie Irving experience, multiple teams expressed interest in acquiring the 30-year-old eight-time All Star.

Both the Los Angeles Clippers, who have struggled with subpar point guard play throughout the Paul George and Kawhi Leonard era, and the Los Angeles Lakers, who are four games below .500 in LeBron’s 20th year, showed interest in trading for the controversial star, Wojnarowski reported earlier this week.

Ultimately, it was the Dallas Mavericks who opted to take a gamble on the embattled superstar. Irving will pair with fellow All Star Luka Dončić in Dallas. The team is coached by NBA Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd.

If the fit between Dončić and Irving is not a match made in heaven, or if Kyrie leaves another of his teams with buyer’s remorse, Irving can become an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

Both Los Angeles teams will likely monitor that situation closely.