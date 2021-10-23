Dodger fans cheer the Boys in Blue as team returns to Atlanta to face Braves in Game 6 of NLCS

After falling behind three games to one, the Los Angeles Dodgers survived another day in the National League Championship Series after winning Game 5 at home Thursday night. The Boys in Blue are now back in Atlanta to face the Braves Saturday night at Truist Park with the hopes of surviving one more time.

The Dodgers are trailing the Braves 3-2, but fans back home are keeping their hopes alive and counting on the Boys in Blue to win the possible remaining games in the series on the road.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 23, 2021.