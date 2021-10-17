Dodger fans remain hopeful for team win in Game 2 of NLCS

After a disappointing loss Saturday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Atlanta Braves again Sunday night in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.

The two teams began the latest chapter in their postseason rivalry on Saturday night at Truist Park in Atlanta, as the Braves secured home field advantage.

In front of a raucous crowd, the Braves pulled out a 3-2 victory in Game 1 of the series.

But many L.A. fans are staying hopeful for a Dodger win against the Braves Sunday night.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 17, 2021.