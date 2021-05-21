Dodger Stadium to resume full capacity on June 15; tickets to go on sale May 27

More fans will be able to watch the defending World Series champions play at Dodger Stadium next month when it returns to full capacity, the organization said Friday.

The announcement came hours after California officials released new guidelines for a full reopening of the economy beginning June 15.

Tickets for full-capacity games from that date through the remainder of the season will go on sale at 4 p.m. next Thursday at Dodgers.com/Tickets.

Until then, the team will continue to have sections for fans fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as distanced pods, according to a Dodgers news release.

Team officials noted that ticket sales will still be subject to any possible future capacity limits, should the state, county or city again establish such restrictions. In those cases, fans would receive a refund or be given the chance to exchange tickets for impacted games.

California is planning to do away with capacity limits and physical distancing restrictions beginning June 15.

Under the newly announced guidelines, the state recommends — but will not require — verification of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test for outdoor events with more than 10,000 participants. For people who aren’t vaccinated or tested, the state recommends venues give visitors the option to attend with a required mask.

The Dodgers did not say whether the state’s recommendations would be followed at the stadium, which has a capacity of 56,000.

LA together again. pic.twitter.com/itUVFh1js5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 21, 2021