Major League Baseball fans in the Los Angeles area have two choices for teams to support, but the price tag for rooting for your favorite team varies widely.

A new study published by MIBets, a Michigan-based sports betting website, found that opening day tickets for the Los Angeles Dodgers are among the most expensive in all of Major League Baseball, while the same tickets for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are among the cheapest.

The study looked at the average price of a ticket for one adult, the price of parking and the price of a hotdog and an adult beverage.

Of all 30 MLB teams, the price for Dodgers opening night ($154.50) is the third-highest, behind only the San Diego Padres opening night against the Colorado Rockies ($163.50) and the Texas Rangers home opener against the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies ($163.75).

Meanwhile, just a short drive south, those wanting to catch opening day for the Angels can do so by shelling out only $45.50 — more than $100 less than their counterparts in L.A. proper.

The Angels home opener is the fourth-cheapest in Major League Baseball, trailing only the Oakland Athletics, the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins.

Below is the full list of opening day tickets for the 30 MLB teams, sorted by cheapest to most expensive:

Rank Team Opponent Date Cheapest Ticket Price of Beer Price of Hot Dog Cheapest Parking Total 1 Minnesota Twins Houston Astros Apr-06 21.00 5.00 4.00 7.00 37.00 2 Cleveland Guardians Seattle Mariners Apr-07 25.00 5.00 4.50 5.00 39.50 3 Oakland Athletics Los Angeles Angels Mar-30 21.00 7.00 6.00 7.00 41.00 4 Los Angeles Angels Toronto Blue Jays Apr-07 20.00 4.50 6.00 15.00 45.50 5 Seattle Mariners Cleveland Guardians Mar-30 42.00 5.00 3.00 3.00 53.00 6 Atlanta Braves San Diego Padres Apr-06 35.00 5.00 3.50 10.00 53.50 7 Arizona Diamondbacks Los Angeles Dodgers Apr-06 39.00 4.99 2.00 9.00 54.99 8 Milwaukee Brewers New York Mets Apr-03 34.00 9.00 6.75 6.00 55.75 9 Miami Marlins New York Mets Mar-30 41.00 5.00 3.00 9.50 58.50 10 Kansas City Royals Minnesota Twins Mar-30 37.00 5.50 4.00 21.00 67.50 11 Toronto Blue Jays Detroit Tigers Apr-11 54 (CAD 74.45) 4.33 (CAD 5.97) 4.72 (CAD 6.51) 6.17 (CAD 8.50) 69.22 (CAD 95.40) 12 Detroit Tigers Boston Red Sox Apr-06 54.00 5.00 5.50 5.00 69.50 13 Washington Nationals Atlanta Braves Mar-30 54.00 9.95 6.95 1.00 71.90 14 Cincinnati Reds Pittsburgh Pirates Mar-30 57.00 6.49 5.99 3.00 72.48 15 Pittsburgh Pirates Chicago White Sox Apr-07 57.00 6.50 4.00 5.00 72.50 16 Chicago White Sox San Francisco Giants Apr-03 54.00 10.75 5.00 4.00 73.75 17 Colorado Rockies Washington Nationals Apr-06 67.00 3.00 6.00 5.00 81.00 18 Tampa Bay Rays Detroit Tigers Mar-30 53.00 5.00 5.00 24.00 87.00 19 San Francisco Giants Kansas City Royals Apr-07 60.00 9.00 7.50 11.50 88.00 20 Baltimore Orioles New York Yankees Apr-06 71.00 10.00 3.00 6.00 90.00 21 Chicago Cubs Milwaukee Brewers Mar-30 55.00 10.49 6.49 20.00 91.98 22 St. Louis Cardinals Toronto Blue Jays Mar-30 77.00 5.00 5.25 10.00 97.25 23 New York Yankees San Francisco Giants Mar-30 81.00 6.00 3.00 10.00 100.00 24 Boston Red Sox Baltimore Orioles Mar-30 70.00 9.50 6.00 29.00 114.50 25 New York Mets Miami Marlins Apr-06 88.00 12.00 6.70 9.00 115.70 26 Houston Astros Chicago White Sox Mar-30 96.00 7.50 6.00 10.00 119.50 27 Philadelphia Phillies Cincinnati Reds Apr-06 115.00 9.99 3.00 14.58 142.57 28 Los Angeles Dodgers Arizona Diamondbacks Mar-30 136.00 6.75 6.75 5.00 154.50 29 San Diego Padres Colorado Rockies Mar-30 143.00 5.00 7.50 8.00 163.50 30 Texas Rangers Philadelphia Phillies Mar-30 104.00 8.00 6.75 45.00 163.75

MIBets used data from third party sources to determine the cheapest ticket price, as well as the price of food, drinks and parking.

While the study only includes the price of opening day tickets, historically, Dodgers tickets are significantly more expensive than Angels tickets, in part because of lack of postseason success in Anaheim.

Despite having two of the top players in the MLB in 3-time MVP Mike Trout and 1-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, fans are still putting their money behind the Boys in Blue and Dodger dogs rather than the Halos and Halo Dogs.