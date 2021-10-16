Dodgers and Braves begin 2021 NLCS Saturday night in Atanta

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves will face off Saturday to begin the 2021 National League Championship Series.

In this rematch of the 2020 NLCS, in which the Dodgers won in seven games, the winner will advance to the World Series to face either the Astros or Red Sox.

Game 1 on Saturday will start at 5:08 p.m. PT at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Saturday’s game for the Dodgers comes after L.A. outlasted the Giants in a five-game National League Division Series between the teams with the two best records in MLB. The 2-1 win on Thursday night in San Francisco sent the Dodgers to their fifth NLCS in the last six years.

KTLA’s Megan Telles talks to Angelenos to see how they are preparing for Game 1.