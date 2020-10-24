Dodgers’ Austin Barnes matches World Series bunt, homer feat not done since 1961

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Austin Barnes puts down a fourth-inning squeeze bunt to bring home a run on Oct. 23, 2020 during Game 3 of the World Series in Texas. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The year was 1961, and the New York Yankees were in the World Series again. It was the year Roger Maris hit 61 home runs, breaking Babe Ruth’s record that had lasted beyond the Great Depression, the Second World War and the integration of the major leagues.

Maris and Mickey Mantle were the leading men on the Yankees. Yogi Berra and Whitey Ford were headliners too. Who remembers Hector Lopez?

The year is 2020, and the Dodgers are in the World Series again. The Dodgers are the team of Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw, of Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger, of Corey Seager and Justin Turner. Who is going to remember Austin Barnes?

If the Dodgers win, every good Dodgers fan should. Barnes did something Friday that only Lopez had done over the first 115 years of the World Series.

