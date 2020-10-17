Dodgers’ Chris Taylor won’t start Game 6 against Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Chris Taylor scores past Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud on a hit by Mookie Betts during the seventh inning in Game 5 of a baseball National League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Chris Taylor is out of the Los Angeles Dodgers starting lineup for Game 6 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.

He hurt his right ankle in Game 5, but manager Dave Roberts says he is moving around and could be available to play with the Dodgers again facing potential elimination.

Kike Hernandez started at second base with AJ Pollock in left field.

Taylor started at second base in Game 5, and had moved to left field during the game. He hurt his ankle on a throw in the eighth inning but finished the game.