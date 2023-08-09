The Los Angeles Dodgers will retire the No. 34 jersey of pitcher Fernando Valenzuela. (Los Angeles Dodgers)

The Los Angeles Dodgers will retire the No. 34 jersey of pitcher Fernando Valenzuela during a three-day celebration this weekend dubbed “Fernandomania.”

Valenzuela was part of two World Series champion teams, was crowned the 1981 Rookie of the Year, and won the 1981 National League Cy Young award. He was a six-time All-Star during his 11 seasons in Los Angeles from 1980-90.

His number will officially be retired this coming weekend during a homestand against the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela throws a pitch in the first inning of the opening game of the National League Championship series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Oct. 9, 1985, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)

The retirement ceremony will take place on Friday night, a bobblehead of the legendary left-hander will be given out to fans on Saturday night, and a Valenzuela 1981 World Series Ring will be given out on Sunday, the team says.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for all games if interested in receiving one of the giveaways.

Valenzuela, who is still with the team as its Spanish-language radio broadcaster, will receive a player pylon in the right field plaza.

The three-game Fernandomania event takes place during the Dodgers’ longest homestand of the season. They’ll play 10 games straight at Chavez Ravine beginning Thursday.

The Dodgers are currently 66-46 and sit atop the NL West. They currently have the second-best record in the National League, trailing only the Atlanta Braves.