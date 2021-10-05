Dodgers injuries update: Kershaw to avoid surgery, Muncy unlikely to play

Clayton Kershaw pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 1, 2021. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Dodgers won’t be getting one of their star pitchers back for the playoffs, and are holding out only slim hope that one of their most important hitters will be able to play later this month.

Manager Dave Roberts announced Tuesday that pitcher Clayton Kershaw isn’t expected to return for the playoffs from an injury in his throwing arm, officially ending the left-hander’s last season with the club before entering free agency.

Roberts also said there was a “glimmer of hope” that first baseman Max Muncy would be able to return at some point in the playoffs from a left elbow injury, but that his specific timeline remained unclear.

The Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday in the National League wild-card game.

Roberts the scans didn’t show ligament damage for Clayton Kershaw, but he won’t return for the postseason. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) October 5, 2021