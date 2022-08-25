Pitcher Tony Gonsolin served up meals at a Hollywood Jack in the Box as part of the Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour. (Los Angeles Dodgers via Twitter)

Customers at a Jack in the Box in Hollywood got a side of surprise with their orders on Wednesday afternoon.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Tony Gonsolin, Evan Phillips and Alex Vesia pitched in by filling orders, pouring drinks, ringing up customers at the register and even manning the drive-thru.

The appearance was part of the Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour.

The team posted video of the experience to social media. At one point, Gonsolin can be seen drinking a milkshake on the job.

Twitter: Los Angeles Dodgers

One fan happened to be wearing a Gonsolin t-shirt and cat ears while the pitcher rang her up and served her meal.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to eat for a little bit,” the lucky fan exclaimed. “I’m like freaking out right now.”

Some lucky employees were able to snap selfies with their new colleagues, and it appeared the pitchers enjoyed the side-hustle.

Twitter: Los Angeles Dodgers

“Had an awesome day thank you, @Dodgers and @JackBox for letting us meet some fans & have some fun with our community,” tweeted Vesia.