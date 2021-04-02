Dodgers single-game tickets to go on sale Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers single-game tickets are going on sale to the public Friday morning.

Tickets for games played in the month of April, excluding the team’s home opener against the Washington Nationals, will be available on the team’s website beginning at 10 a.m.

The club will play a total of 13 home games in the month of April and tickets can be purchased in pods of two, four or six.

Tickets for the April 9 home opener were made available for purchase through an online lottery. Results of the lottery have not been announced.

The Dodgers will be implementing new safety protocols to begin the season.

Limited capacity

Physically distanced seating

Masks required

Toucheless screening process

Online/mobile tickets

Cashless concessions

Thorough sanitization

The team is expected to be allowed to fill Dodger Stadium to 33% capacity as the county moves into the state’s COVID-19 orange tier.