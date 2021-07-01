Dodgers will visit White House, meet with Biden and Harris as World Series champions Friday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after Julio Urias #7 strikes out Willy Adames (not pictured) of the Tampa Bay Rays to give the Dodgers the 3-1 victory in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Friday to mark the team’s World Series victory last October over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The White House announced Thursday that the team, which is in town for a four-game series against the Washington Nationals, will attend the East Room ceremony. Vice President Kamala Harris, the former California senator, will also attend the event.

The ceremony marks the latest step in the White House’s efforts to return to large in-person events as it seeks to highlight the nation’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also marks the return of ceremonies for sports champions at the White House after an inconsistent record of the tradition under the Trump administration.

Brusdar Graterol is with the Dodgers in D.C. to visit to the White House tomorrow. He’ll travel back to OKC after. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 1, 2021