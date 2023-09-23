Clayton Kershaw is set to make his last regular season start at Dodger Stadium on Saturday against the Giants, and it may serve as his last home appearance for the team.

Although a home start in the playoffs next month may be on the horizon for the 35-year-old left hander, whether he will pitch or not in 2024 remains up in the air.

Kershaw told the Orange County Register that he hasn’t made a concrete decision regarding his future but that his injuries – especially his recent shoulder issue that sidelined him for six weeks and caused him to miss this year’s All-Star Game – will be a “factor”.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and ten-time All-Star is 12-4 this season with a 2.52 ERA. If he were to retire at the end of the season, he would have the second-most strikeouts in Dodgers history.

His last scheduled regular season start will come on Sept. 30 at San Francisco.