The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West title for the 10th time in 11 seasons with a 6-2 win in 11 innings over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

Max Muncy’s single off Gabe Speier (2-2) scored Mookie Betts from second base with one out in the top of the 11th to give the Dodgers the lead. Chris Taylor and Kike Hernández followed with two-run singles off Isaiah Campbell, and the numerous fans in Dodger blue roared their approval as Seattle fans headed for the exits.

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Ryan Brasier reacts after striking out Seattle Mariners’ Teoscar Hernandez to end the eight inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy)

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Amed Rosario, right, celebrates with Mookie Betts after scoring off a sacrifice fly hit by Kolten Wong against the Seattle Mariners during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy)

Evan Phillips (2-4) pitched the 10th inning and Joe Kelly got the final three outs. Afterward, the Dodgers held a brief celebration on the field filled with hugs, and division-title shirts and hats.