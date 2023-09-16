The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West title for the 10th time in 11 seasons with a 6-2 win in 11 innings over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

Max Muncy’s single off Gabe Speier (2-2) scored Mookie Betts from second base with one out in the top of the 11th to give the Dodgers the lead. Chris Taylor and Kike Hernández followed with two-run singles off Isaiah Campbell, and the numerous fans in Dodger blue roared their approval as Seattle fans headed for the exits.

  • Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Ryan Brasier reacts after striking out Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez to end the eight inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Amed Rosario, right, celebrates with Mookie Betts after scoring off a sacrifice fly hit by Kolten Wong against the Seattle Mariners during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy)
Evan Phillips (2-4) pitched the 10th inning and Joe Kelly got the final three outs. Afterward, the Dodgers held a brief celebration on the field filled with hugs, and division-title shirts and hats.