The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby in Seattle on July 10, joining Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero in the eight-man competition.

Elected to start in the All-Star Game for the National League, Betts leads the Dodgers with 20 home runs. Betts announced Friday he will make his first derby appearance.

Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., who topped all players in votes, said he will not participate for a third time.

“I think this year I’m going to take a break from it,” Acuña said through a translator. “I think there’s other players out there that deserve to be part of it and want to be showcased in it, but I think this year I’m going to take a break.”

Juan Soto won last year’s derby at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, edging Rodríguez 19-18 in the final round.

The Dodgers have never had a derby winner. Joc Pederson reached the final round in 2015 at Cincinnati, losing to Todd Frazier.