The newest member of the Los Angeles Dodgers was officially introduced to the team on Wednesday afternoon.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the highly touted right-handed pitcher from Japan, agreed to a 12-year, $325 million contract on Dec. 21, just days after the Dodgers broke the bank for fellow Japanese ace Shohei Ohtani.

The Dodgers made the signing official in a statement on Wednesday afternoon before formally introducing him at a press conference later in the day.

The 25-year-old’s lucrative deal ranks as the most guaranteed money for a pitcher in MLB history, according to ESPN.

The Dodgers officially welcome Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Dec. 27, 2023. (KTLA)

“I am beyond ecstatic to become a member of this historic franchise,” Yamamoto said at Wednesday’s press conference. “And I cannot express how much it means to me to be able to call Los Angeles my new home.”

Making his debut in the Japanese Nippon Professional Baseball Organization just three days after his 19th birthday, Yamamoto accrued a 70-29 record with 922 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.82 for the Orix Buffaloes.

Yamamoto is now the 12th Japanese-born player in Dodgers history.