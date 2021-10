Corey Seager #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers checks his swing allowing for a walk in front of Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning in game 3 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The Giants beat the Dodgers 1-0 Monday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

The Giants are now leading two games to one in the best-of-five series.

Game 4 is set for 6:07 p.m. Tuesday at Chavez Ravine.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

There’s no place like home. pic.twitter.com/JjrI72Jjq0 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 12, 2021