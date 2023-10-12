The Los Angeles Dodgers’ third straight 100-win season led to a third consecutive postseason flop. A three-game Division Series sweep by the Arizona Diamondbacks that ended with a 4-2 defeat highlighted how much expanded playoffs have devalued the regular season.

  • Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy (13) reacts after a foul tip was caught by Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno, left, during the fourth inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers’ J.D. Martinez reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in a baseball NL Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Lance Lynn wipes his face with his jersey after giving up three home runs during the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman, center, reacts after striking out during the eighth inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Members of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after the Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in Game 3 to win a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., center, falls into the pool after the Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in Game 3 to win a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen celebrates with teammates after the Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in Game 3 to win a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, center, talks with catcher Will Smith, right, during a pitching change in the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol works against an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the seventh inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández reacts to a called strike as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno looks on during the seventh inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, right, greets Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts before Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy bobbles the ball before throwing to first for the out on Arizona Diamondbacks’ Gabriel Moreno during the second inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Lance Lynn walks off the field at the end of the second inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Los Angeles has reached the playoffs in 11 straight years, the third-longest streak in major league history. The Dodgers won the NL West in 10 of those seasons, yet their only World Series in that span was following the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.