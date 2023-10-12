The Los Angeles Dodgers’ third straight 100-win season led to a third consecutive postseason flop. A three-game Division Series sweep by the Arizona Diamondbacks that ended with a 4-2 defeat highlighted how much expanded playoffs have devalued the regular season.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy (13) reacts after a foul tip was caught by Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno, left, during the fourth inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Los Angeles Dodgers’ J.D. Martinez reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in a baseball NL Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Lance Lynn wipes his face with his jersey after giving up three home runs during the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman, center, reacts after striking out during the eighth inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Members of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after the Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in Game 3 to win a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., center, falls into the pool after the Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in Game 3 to win a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen celebrates with teammates after the Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in Game 3 to win a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, center, talks with catcher Will Smith, right, during a pitching change in the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol works against an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the seventh inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández reacts to a called strike as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno looks on during the seventh inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, right, greets Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts before Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy bobbles the ball before throwing to first for the out on Arizona Diamondbacks’ Gabriel Moreno during the second inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Lance Lynn walks off the field at the end of the second inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Los Angeles has reached the playoffs in 11 straight years, the third-longest streak in major league history. The Dodgers won the NL West in 10 of those seasons, yet their only World Series in that span was following the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.