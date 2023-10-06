The Los Angeles Dodgers open the National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at home on Saturday with future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw set to take the mound.

Having made the playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons, it’s probably not a surprise that tickets are still available for Games 1 and 2 on the primary market through MLB.com and, of course, the resale markets.

Seats for Saturday’s Game 1, which starts at 6:40 p.m. Pacific Time, range from $88 in the top deck and field reserve sections to $356 for field level.

For Monday’s Game 2, tickets range from $58 to $456.

The Dodgers coasted to a National League division title this season, winning 100 games – 16 better than the second-place Diamondbacks, who dispatched the Milwaukee Brewers in two games in the best-of-three Wild Card Series.