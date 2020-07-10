Drive-in baseball: Could MLB fans watch games on screen from a car outside ballpark?

Fans of the San Diego Padres prepare to watch the movie Anchorman as they speak to a mascot of character Ron Burgundy outside of Petco Park at a drive-in movie on June 6, 2020, in San Diego. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The cars rolled into the Angel Stadium parking lot last weekend, assembling beneath a giant pop-up screen. In the shadow of the Big A, and from the safety of their vehicles, folks enjoyed drive-in movies.

With the start of the 2020 season two weeks away, how about drive-in baseball?

With no fans allowed into major league games for this abbreviated season, at least at the start, perhaps fans could gather in the stadium parking lot and watch the game on a big screen.

It might seem odd to pay to sit outside a ballpark you cannot enter, but it might be as close to a community event as you can get during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drive-in baseball: Why not watch #Dodgers or #Angels games at the ballpark, from your car? https://t.co/l2IrHMAJ2I — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 9, 2020

And here’s what drive-in movies looked like outside Angel Stadium last weekend: pic.twitter.com/bbAvnzzMbj — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 9, 2020

