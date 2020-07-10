Drive-in baseball: Could MLB fans watch games on screen from a car outside ballpark?

The cars rolled into the Angel Stadium parking lot last weekend, assembling beneath a giant pop-up screen. In the shadow of the Big A, and from the safety of their vehicles, folks enjoyed drive-in movies.
With the start of the 2020 season two weeks away, how about drive-in baseball?
With no fans allowed into major league games for this abbreviated season, at least at the start, perhaps fans could gather in the stadium parking lot and watch the game on a big screen.
It might seem odd to pay to sit outside a ballpark you cannot enter, but it might be as close to a community event as you can get during the COVID-19 pandemic.
