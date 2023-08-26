The best Little League team in the entire country is from right here in Southern California.

The El Segundo Little League 12U All Stars, who represent the West region of the United States in the 2023 Little League World Series, clinched a spot in the championship game on Saturday afternoon with a 6-1 win over the team representing the Southwest region of the U.S. from Needville, Texas, who they previously lost to earlier in the tournament.

The LLWS consists of two brackets; an international bracket and a United States bracket. Teams representing regions from around the world compete against each other on one side while teams from all parts of the United States compete against each other on the other.

El Segundo, Calif.’s Brody Brooks (14) is greeted by teammates after hitting a solo home run off Needville, Texas’ DJ Jablonski during the first inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif.’s Louis Lappe hits a double off Needville, Texas’ DJ Jablonski, driving in two runs, during the third inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

On the international side of the bracket, a team representing the Pabao Little League in Willemstad, Curaçao booked their ticket to the championship with a 2-0 win over the Asia-Pacific region team out of Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei on Saturday morning.

The El Segundo-based team is set to take on their counterparts from Curaçao on Sunday at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania at 12:30 p.m. PT.

California’s last championship win in the Little League World Series came in 2011, when a team from Huntington Beach beat a team from Hamamatsu City, Japan by a score of 2-1. Two years earlier, a team from Chula Vista edged out a team from Taoyuan County, Chinese Taipei 6-3.

Before 2009, the last team to win was a team out of Long Beach that clinched back-to-back Little League World Series championships in 1992 and 1993.