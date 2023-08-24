A group of boys from El Segundo are now headed on to the next round of the Little League World Series.

The El Segundo Little League 12U All Stars represent the West region at the 2023 edition of the Little League World Series, and a 2-1 victory on Thursday over the Northwest region (out of Seattle, Washington) booked their spot in the U.S. Championship game on Saturday.

The LLWS consists of an international bracket and a United States bracket, the latter of which consists of teams from all regions of the U.S.

The West region team is one of two American teams left, and they are set to face off against the Southwest region team out of Needville, Texas – who they lost to 3-1 on Monday.

El Segundo, Calif.’s Quinn Boehle (8) is greeted by Colby Lee (10) on his way back to the dugout after scoring against Seattle during the second inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Seattle’s Rylan Jackson (4) is forced out at second base by El Segundo, Calif.’s Louis Lappe (19) during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif.’s Brody Brooks makes a sliding catch in foul territory on a ball hit by Seattle’s Brooks Shewey during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

El Segundo, Calif.’s Finley Green (4) follows through on an RBI single off Seattle’s Trey Kirchoff during the second inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Seattle’s Nathan Ehrlichman, right, tags out El Segundo, Calif.’s Louis Lappe during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The loss to the Southwest team is the El Segundo-based team’s only loss of the tournament; they beat the Great Lakes region team (New Albany, Ohio) by a score of 4-3 on Aug. 17. They also secured victories over the Metro region (Smithfield, Rhode Island) and the Southeast region (Nolensville, Tennessee) by scores of 9-3 and 5-3, respectively, en route to their U.S. championship berth.

On the other side of the bracket, the international championship will be contested by a team representing the Caribbean region from Willemstad, Curaçao and the Asia-Pacific region team, from Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT.

The boys from El Segundo take on the Needville, Texas-based squad in the U.S. Championship on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.

To donate to a GoFundMe set up to help pay for travel-related expenses for the El Segundo Little League 12U All Stars, click here.