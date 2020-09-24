Fate of Pac-12 football season to be decided by conference presidents, chancellors Thursday

Are you (finally) ready for some football?

That’s the question that will confront the Pac-12 Conference presidents and chancellors on Thursday when they vote to decide the fate of a fall football season that’s already been twice delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

UCLA’s official football Twitter feed might have spoken for the rest of the conference Wednesday afternoon when it posted photos of players working out along with the caption “Just say when.”

Every Bruin expected to play this season has returned to campus for expanded workouts that have involved handoffs and passes since Gov. Gavin Newsom vowed last week not to stand in the way of a football season. A UCLA spokesperson said the state-mandated player limits for workouts have not been lifted, which a spokesperson for the California Department of Public Health confirmed by forwarding a list of restrictions that would make 11-on-11 practices impossible.

