Former Anaheim Ducks left wing, SoCal native dead at 29

A SoCal native and former NHL player has died at the age of 29.

A statement from the Anaheim Ducks social media page confirmed the death of Nicolas “Nic” Kerdiles late Saturday morning.

The Irvine native became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks in 2017.

According to TMZ, police in Nashville, Tennessee said that Kerdiles struck the driver’s side of a BMW with his Indian Motorcycle around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Kerdiles posted a photo to his Instagram story that showed him on his motorcycle with the caption “Night rider” hours before his death.

The former Anaheim Duck was engaged to Savannah Chrisley – who stars in the reality TV show “Chrisley Knows Best” and is the daughter of convicted fraudsters Todd and Julie Chrisley — from 2017 to 2020.

Kerdiles was most recently working as a real estate broker in the Nashville area after a five-year hockey career.