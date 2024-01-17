SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has died after suffering a heart attack at a private team dinner in Salt Lake City Tuesday night, the team announced on Wednesday. Despite life-saving efforts, the 46-year-old coach passed away late Wednesday morning.

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” said Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr. “This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known.”

Dejan was in charge of coaching up the bigs on the Warriors’ roster. He played a vital role in the emergence of Kevon Looney. Especially during that championship season. https://t.co/qcRCs5zZ6c — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 17, 2024

“We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa,” said the Warriors in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

Milojević was in his third season as an assistant coach with the Warriors. He was a member of the team’s coaching staff during the Dub’s run to the 2022 NBA Championship. Milojević is from Belgrade, Serbia. He played professional basketball internationally for 14 years prior to becoming a coach.

The news of Milojević’s passing was first reported in TMZ and in a tweet from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Warriors away game Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz has been postponed. A date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later date, the NBA said.