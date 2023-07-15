The Homeless World Cup was staged in the United States for the first time in the tournament’s history this week.

The five-day tournament, which comprises of teams from around the world whose players were once homeless, took place at California State University, Sacramento and featured 300 players from 40 different national teams.

Among the participating nations was Ukraine, whose players include refugees displaced by the ongoing conflict with Russia.

According to the participants themselves, the tournament does more than just get them off the street.

“I feel happy for something,” said Pedro Vega, who was playing for the United States. “It’s a blessing to be here right now spending time with my team and meeting new people from different countries. It’s amazing.”

The first Homeless World Cup took place in Graz, Austria in July 2003. This was the first time the tournament was held since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

