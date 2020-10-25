How an ‘imperfect storm’ of a play destroyed Game 4 for the Dodgers

Chris Taylor, A.J. Pollock and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers talk during a pitching change against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning in Game Four of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on Oct. 24, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The video was shown on the Globe Life Field video screens again and again, as if only an infinitely looping replay would make the wackiest of finishes feel real.

The base hit into center. The misplay by Chris Taylor. The relay to Max Muncy as the Tampa Bay Rays’ tying run crossed home. The unthinkable stumble by Randy Arozarena as he came barreling around third base.

But the last scene is the one that seemed to last the longest — the sight of a lonely ball, backed up by no one, rolling slowly, helplessly, unbelievably away from the plate.

Regardless of how this World Series ends, the final at-bat of Game 4 will live on in memory and infamy — long remembered by one team and not soon forgotten by the other.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.