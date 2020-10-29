Justin Turner among 7 Dodgers to become free agents after winning the World Series

Major League Baseball’s business side doesn’t stop for anything — not even World Series celebrations.

Hours after the Dodgers won their first championship since 1988, the players’ union announced that 147 players, including seven Dodgers, were declared free agents Wednesday. More free agents are expected to hit the market when options are declined and contracts are not tendered around the majors.

Justin Turner, Joc Pederson, Kiké Hernández, Alex Wood, Blake Treinen, Pedro Báez and Jake McGee are part of the first wave.

Turner, 35, is a free agent after seven seasons with the Dodgers, which culminated with a bizarre twist in the team’s World Series Game 6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. MLB ordered that the third baseman be removed from the game in the seventh inning after a positive coronavirus test was confirmed. Turner left the dugout and missed the Dodgers’ trophy presentation but returned to the field to celebrate with the team.

