Kawhi Leonard finalizing deal to return to Clippers

Kawhi Leonard might not be back on the basketball court anytime soon, but he is back with the Clippers.

After declining his player option with the Clippers for next season and becoming an unrestricted free agent on Sunday, the first-team All-NBA superstar has agreed to return to the team he has called home the last two seasons, according to a person not authorized to talk publicly about the matter.

Terms of the deal are still to be finalized.

The Clippers had long been pegged the favorites to re-sign Leonard because of the lengths they have gone to acquire and accommodate the superstar and the proximity to his family in Southern California, but that opinion was not universally held within the league as suitors prepared to pitch the 30-year-old forward who over the last two seasons is the only player to average at least 26.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals.

