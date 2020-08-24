Kobe Bryant Day: Lakers to wear Black Mamba uniforms in Game 4 of playoff series with Portland

The Lakers plan to honor Kobe Bryant, above in 2016, by wearing Black Mamba uniforms in Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday was Kobe Bryant’s birthday and he would have been 42, but he died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash along with daughter Gianna and seven others, leaving a giant hole in Lakers nation that the 2019-20 team has been reflecting on and carrying with them in the Western Conference playoffs.

When the Lakers take the court for Game 4 on Monday, they plan on wearing the Black Mamba uniforms against the Portland Trail Blazers as another way to recognize Bryant.

“This day and tomorrow where we’re going to wear the uniforms, it brings back a lot of the emotions of what happened,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said on a video call Sunday. “We’re all still very sad about his loss and Gigi’s loss. It’s just a tough thing for all of us to handle and to go through. I’m grateful for the support he showed in me being here.”

Though the Lakers have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, they also sense that this season is all about Bryant’s legacy.

