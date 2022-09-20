KTLA 5 becomes the “official broadcast television home” of the LA Clippers. (KTLA)

KTLA 5 becomes the “official broadcast television home” of the LA Clippers; will exclusively air 15 games

The Los Angeles Clippers are back on the television airwaves.

KTLA 5 and the L.A. Clippers announced Tuesday a broadcast television partnership that will return live Clippers games to over-the-air television in Southern California for the 2022-2023 season.

KTLA 5 will broadcast four preseason games and 11 regular season games, and produce pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage, both organizations said in a news release.

KTLA 5 previously aired live Clippers games from 1985 to 1991 and from 2002 to 2009.

“A critical way fans engage with the Clippers is by watching games on TV, and there is no better broadcast partner than KTLA, Los Angeles’ #1 TV station,” said Gillian Zucker, Clippers President of Business Operations. “The segmentation of the television market has become difficult for consumers. We believe it’s incredibly important for Clippers basketball to be accessible to as many people as possible, and the return of the NBA to KTLA is a critical step.”

The Clippers play an Israeli team, Maccabi Ra’anana, in the first preseason broadcast on Sept. 30. Other preseason games feature the Portland Trail Blazers, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Denver Nuggets.

Highlights from the regular season broadcast schedule include the Trail Blazers, the Houston Rockets, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Other elements of the broadcast partnership include special Clippers programming on KTLA 5 and KTLA+, game-day weather forecasts, and frequent features during news and non-news local programming, the news release said.

“Starting with the opening of Clippers training camp, LA’s Very Own KTLA 5 will be there every exciting step of the way,” said Janene Drafs, KTLA’s Vice President and General Manager. “Clippers fans across Southern California can count on KTLA for exciting pre and post-game shows, insightful analysis, up-to-the-moment Clippers news, special features on the players and coaches, and one-of-a-kind related programming throughout the 2022-2023 basketball season.”

The Clippers, owned by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, have made nine playoff appearances over the past 11 seasons. They have 11-straight winning seasons – the longest active streak in the NBA.

KTLA 5’s Clippers broadcasts also will be carried by KSWB-TV in San Diego, KGET-TV in Bakersfield, and KSEE-TV in Fresno, all of which are owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Pre-Season Games (all times PT)

Friday, September 30, 7:00 P.M. (Maccabi Ra’anana, Climate Pledge Arena Seattle)

Monday, October 3, 7:30 P.M. (Trail Blazers, Climate Pledge Arena Seattle)

Sunday, October 9, 7:30 P.M. (Timberwolves, Crypto.com Arena LA)

Wednesday, October 12, 7:30 P.M. (Nuggets, Toyota Arena Ontario, CA)

Select Regular Season Games (all times PT)

Tuesday, October 25, 5:00 P.M. (@ Thunder)

Monday, October 31, 7:30 P.M. (vs. Rockets)

Sunday, November 6, 7:00 P.M. (vs. Jazz)

Saturday, November 19, 7:30 P.M. (vs. Spurs)

Friday, November 25, 7:30 P.M. (vs. Nuggets)

Tuesday, November 29, 7:00 P.M. (vs. Trailblazers)

Saturday, December 17, 1:00 P.M. (vs. Wizards)

Saturday, December 31, 12:00 P.M. (@ Pacers)

Sunday, January 15, 12:00 P.M. (vs. Rockets)

Saturday, March 18, 12:00 P.M. (vs. Magic)

Saturday, April 1, 5:30 P.M. (@ Pelicans)