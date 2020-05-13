L.A. Rams reveal new uniforms for upcoming NFL season

The subject seemingly sparked more fan interest than the Ram’s performance on the field, in the draft or on the free-agent front.

When would the Rams unveil new uniforms? And what would they look like?

On Wednesday – After more than four years since their return to Los Angeles – the Rams revealed new uniform combinations that will debut for the 2020 season in conjunction with the opening of SoFi Stadium.

Since January 2016, when the NFL approved the Rams return to Los Angeles from St. Louis, fans have clamored to know how uniforms would look in an expected rebrand.

