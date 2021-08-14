L.A. Rams to welcome fans at SoFi Stadium for preseason matchup against Chargers

Football season is here, and NFL games will once again grace the screens of our televisions.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams team is set for its first big gridiron contest at 7 p.m. Pacific Time against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first of three preseason contests. The game will be the first time fans will be allowed to watch inside the Rams’ SoFi stadium.

With a large crowd expected at the approximately 70,000-seat SoFi Stadium tonight with fans, the Rams are advising fans to arrive at least one hour before Saturday evening’s 7 p.m. kickoff.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 14, 2021.