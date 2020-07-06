LAFC’s Carlos Vela decides to skip MLS Is Back tournament in Orlando

Carlos Vela of Los Angeles FC reacts after earning a corner kick during a 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati at Banc of California Stadium on April 13, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

LAFC’s Carlos Vela, the reigning MLS scoring champion and MVP, will not take part in the MLS Is Back tournament in Orlando, handing the league another setback in its push to become the first major professional sports league in the U.S. to return to play during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LAFC is scheduled to leave Monday for Florida, and according to a person with knowledge of the situation, Vela would not be on the charter flight, choosing to remain home with his pregnant wife, Saioa, and the couple’s 3-year-old son, Romeo. The person requested anonymity because he is not authorized to comment, and LAFC officials declined to comment.

MLS gave players the opportunity to skip the five-week tournament, which kicks off Wednesday, for health or family reasons. Vela, LAFC’s captain and the league’s fourth-best-paid player with a salary of $6.3 million in 2019, is the highest-profile player to opt out.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, the Galaxy’s highest-paid player, also has a pregnant wife but he is expected to accompany the team to Florida on Monday. Both teams play their first game July 13.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.