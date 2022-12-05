Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.

Davis led the struggling Lakers to a much-need 3-1 record over that span, including a marquee win over the Milwaukee Bucks — a back-and-forth contest that many have called the game of the early part of the NBA season.

Davis scored 44 points and grabbed ten rebounds in that battle against MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He followed that up with a 55-point performance against the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Davis averaged 37.8 points, 13 rebounds and 3.25 blocks during that four-game stretch.

The Lakers, once floundering at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, still find themselves on the outside looking in, but are now within a puncher’s chance of nabbing one of the spots in the Western Conference play-in.

With a handful of Western Conference teams ahead of them dealing with injuries to star players and the Utah Jazz struggling to keep pace with their early season tear, the Lakers will have ample opportunity to gain ground in the playoff race in LeBron James’s 20th season.

They will need consistent production from Davis in the coming months if they want to make their return to the playoffs after missing out last season.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets was voted Player of the Week for the Eastern Conference.