A late season acquisition for the Los Angeles Lakers who contributed some critical scoring performances in the NBA Playoffs is returning on a new deal.

Hours after the NBA Free Agency window opened on Friday, the Lakers agreed to a deal with Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent. The team followed that transaction by agreeing to a deal that brings back forward Rui Hachimura into the Lakers rotation.

Hachimura, 25, is returning to the Lakers on a three-year, $51 million deal, according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Hachimura was acquired by the Lakers in a mid-season trade with the Washington Wizards.

The former Gonzaga product was traded by Washington to L.A. for Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Hachimura appeared in 33 games for the Lakers, averaging 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Purple and Gold in the regular season.

But it was the Western Conference Playoffs where the former Bulldog made his presence known.

Hachimura had four 20-point performances off the bench for the Lakers, including a 29-point explosion against the Memphis Grizzlies in the opening game of the postseason. He averaged 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game during his lone postseason run with the Lakers.

Hachimura is only the second Japanese-born player in NBA history.

The Lakers also agreed to contracts with former Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince and former lottery pick and Duke star Cam Reddish, according to Charania.

Prince was waived in a somewhat unexpected move by the Timberwolves in what is widely considered a cost-cutting measure. Reddish joins the Lakers on a two-year deal, with the second year of the contract listed as a player option, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.