The Los Angeles Lakers won Game 1 of their highly anticipated Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors 117-112 on Tuesday night.

The series was billed as LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry, but in Game 1 it was James’ co-star stealing the show. Anthony Davis was at his best, impacting both sides of the ball with 30 points, 23 rebounds and four blocks.

Davis led the Lakers to a second-half advantage and the game appeared to be slipping away from the Warriors in the fourth quarter, but they rallied to score 14 straight points and tie it up. Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell put the Lakers back ahead with a layup with 1:24 remaining, and Golden State’s Jordan Poole missed a deep 3-pointer that would have tied the game with nine seconds left.

The game stayed tight throughout the first half, after which the Lakers led 65-64. The Lakers created some distance for themselves in the third quarter with a 13-3 run. They nearly blew that lead in the fourth but held Golden State scoreless for the final 97 seconds to secure the victory.

Coming off his epic 50-point performance to put away the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, Curry was kept quiet by the Lakers for most of the game. He finished with 27 points, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter.

The game was a clash of two different styles — the Lakers using their size to get an advantage inside and the Warriors using their signature shooting to keep pace. Golden State buried 21 3-pointers to the Lakers’ six, while Los Angeles’ physical play yielded 23 more free throw attempts than the Warriors shot.

Kevon Looney did his usual yeoman’s work on the glass, grabbing 23 rebounds to match Davis’ 23. Looney was credited for two points in the third quarter when Davis accidentally tipped a rebound into the wrong basket.

The Warriors will look to even up the series in Game 2 which will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Chase Center.