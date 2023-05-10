Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shows no signs of slowing down in his 20th season in the league.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced that James had been selected as a member of the All-NBA third team.

The accolade was another milestone for the league’s all-time leading scorer. It marked the 19th consecutive time that James was named to one of the league’s All-NBA teams — the most selections by a player in league history.

James has made five All-NBA teams as a member of the Lakers, four as a member of the Miami Heat and ten as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During the 2022-23 season, James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assisters per game. He appeared in 55 games, including one game off the bench, and was named Western Conference Player of the Week on two occasions. At the age of 38, he also led the league in fast break points per game, according to the Lakers.

The All-NBA teams are comprised of the league’s best players as voted by members of the media. Broadcasters and journalists vote for 15 players, with positional restrictions, to make up the three teams.

James currently sits in fourth place on the league’s all-time assists leaderboard, ninth in all-time steals and he’s the all-time leader in 20-point games. He’s the only player in NBA history to be in the top five all-time both points and assists, the NBA says.

The Lakers and James are currently embroiled in a series with their cross-state rival Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals. Hours ahead of Game 5 of the series, the Lakers hold a 3-1 series lead with a chance to send the defending-champions packing and secure a spot in the Western Conference Finals for the second-time in James’ career with the Lakers.

Warriors star Stephen Curry was selected to the All-NBA Second Team.