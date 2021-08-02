Lakers reach deal to sign Dwight Howard for 3rd time

Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers is seen at Barclays Center on Jan. 23, 2020, in New York City. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Lakers reached an agreement Monday with Dwight Howard to bring the veteran center to L.A. for a third time, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Howard’s one-year deal for the veteran minimum can’t be signed until Friday at 12:01 p.m. PDT. Until then, teams and players can only agree to terms.

The Lakers also agreed to one-year, veteran-minimum deals with 3-and-D wings Trevor Ariza and Wayne Ellington, who have also played previously with the club.

Howard won a title with the Lakers in 2020 during his second one-year stint with the team, but he bolted to the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

