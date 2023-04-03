For the second time this season, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has been named Player of the Week for the NBA’s Western Conference.

During the week of March 27 to April 2, Davis led the surging Lakers to a 3-0 record with important road wins over the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets.

During that three-game winning streak, Davis averaged 38.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks per game while shooting 65% from the floor and 80% from the free throw line.

This is the ninth weekly award Davis has received in his career, including his fourth as a member of the Lakers. Davis was named Western Conference Player of the Week earlier this season for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.

Davis, 30, is averaging 26.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks per game in his fourth season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s appeared in 52 games, including 50 starts.

The Lakers, who were at one point among the Western Conference bottom dwellers, now find themselves in 7th place in the West, with a puncher’s chance at usurping their California rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, to snag the 5th seed heading into the NBA Playoffs.

If Davis, NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James, and the retooled Lakers roster are able to finish the regular season in the 6th seed or better, they’ll avoid having to defend their playoff spot in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament.

The Lakers have four games remaining in the 2022-23 regular season campaign. They’ll finish the regular season with three straight games at the Crypto.com Arena, although one of those games is technically an away game as they face the Clippers on Wednesday.

They’ll begin their four-game final stretch Tuesday on the road against the Utah Jazz before returning to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns on Friday and then they’ll host the Jazz for the team’s regular season finale on Sunday.